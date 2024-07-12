Dallas Zoo mourns loss of African painted dog, Jata

DALLAS – One of the Dallas Zoo's African painted dogs, Jata, has died, zoo officials said Friday.

The zoo said 7-year-old Jata started showing signs of lethargy and reduced appetite two weeks before his June 29 death.

"Our zoologists describe Jata as a great alpha dog, a loyal mate, and a beloved brother," the zoo said in a social media message on X. "He was often found cuddling up with our female, Cholula. His favorite time of the day was feeding time, and he loved to jump around to catch his treats.

"Jata will be dearly missed. Please keep our Zoo family in your thoughts as we mourn this loss."

Zoo officials said they are awaiting results to determine an official cause of death, but initial findings indicate acute renal failure.

Jata, with his brother Mzingo, arrived at the Dallas Zoo from The Wilds at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in 2019. After arriving, the two killed one of their packmates.

Mzingo and Cholula, the zoo said, are being "closely monitored… for any signs of distress or changes in behavior."

"Despite the complex social dynamics among African painted dogs, we are pleased to see positive signs and behaviors from Mzingo and Cholula during this time," the zoo said.

Additional enrichment and care are being provided to support the two as "they adjust to this loss," the announcement said.