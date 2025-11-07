Dallas Zoo mourns death of Zola, cherished gorilla known for breakdancing and love of Whitney Houston

Zola, a 23‑year‑old western lowland gorilla known for his playful breakdancing videos and fondness for Whitney Houston songs, died this week at the Dallas Zoo after a sudden decline in health.

Zoo officials said he was enjoyed for his playful personality and love of water and became an internet star for his spinning and splashing videos.

Symptoms and veterinary care detailed

According to zoo officials, he had been showing symptoms of lethargy, reduced appetite, and discomfort late last week. Veterinary teams provided fluids, antibiotics, supportive care, and diagnostics, including imaging and lab work.

On Wednesday, Zola underwent further procedures but was unable to breathe on his own afterward, zoo officials said.

"With his comfort as our priority, we made the difficult decision to let him go peacefully," the zoo said in a news release.

A full necropsy is underway to determine the cause of his decline.

Troop's move temporarily on hold

Zola's bachelor troop of gorillas had been preparing for a move to the San Antonio Zoo, but those plans are now temporarily on hold following his death. The remaining troop members are being closely monitored and supported.

"The move is temporarily on hold for now as we process this heartbreaking loss," the zoo said. "The other boys in the troop are being closely monitored and supported, and are holding together well. We will resume plans for their move when the time is right."

Zola, a 23‑year‑old western lowland gorilla, died this week. Dallas Zoo

Zoo staff ask for community support

Zoo officials asked to keep the zoo's animal care staff in "your thoughts as they navigate this difficult loss."

"Zola will be deeply missed by many," the zoo said.