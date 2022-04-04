Dallas Zoo birds to remain behind the scenes amid avian flu breakout

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Birds at the Dallas Zoo will remain behind the scenes amid an avian flu breakout, the zoo announced Monday.

Cases of avian flu, also known as bird flu, have been confirmed in Texas—within 100 miles of the nationally accredited zoo, officials said.

Birds, including African penguins and flamingos, will stay away from their public-facing habitats until the threat has passed. Additionally, the Forest Aviary and Birds Landing will be closed to the public.