Construction worker identified after fatal tunnel collapse at Dallas apartment construction site, authorities say

A construction worker killed when a foundation collapsed during a concrete pour on Thursday in Dallas has been identified, according to the Dallas County Medical Examiner.

Josias David Pedro Aquino, 29, was working at the Sage Hill Apartments in the 2200 block of Sage Hill Lane, near Olympus Boulevard, when the collapse occurred around 3:19 p.m., Dallas Fire-Rescue said.

According to DFW, crews had been manually digging a tunnel beneath the structure when it gave way, trapping him under the building. Firefighters entered the structure, cut through the concrete floor, and removed roughly three feet of dirt to reach Aquino, who was pronounced dead at the scene, the department said.

A CBS Texas Chopper captured images of a DFR trench‑rescue truck positioned at the site. The Coppell Fire Department assisted with an engine company and medical unit before being released once Dallas Fire‑Rescue secured the scene.

Officials from the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office and OSHA responded and opened investigations into the collapse.