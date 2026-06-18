Worker trapped after foundation collapses during concrete pour at Dallas apartment building, officials say

A worker is trapped after a foundation collapsed during a concrete pour on Thursday on Sage Hill Lane in Dallas, just outside the Coppell city limits, authorities said.

Emergency crews were called at 3:19 p.m. to the Sage Hill Apartments in the 2200 block of Sage Hill Lane, near Olympus Boulevard.

"Workers were manually digging a tunnel under a building," Dallas Fire‑Rescue said in a statement. "As they were digging, the tunnel collapsed on a worker, trapping them under the building."

DFR's urban search‑and‑rescue team responded to extricate the worker, and video from the CBS Texas Chopper showed a DFR trench‑rescue truck at the scene. No additional details were immediately available.

The Coppell Fire Department responded in a mutual‑aid role with an engine company and a medical unit, but Dallas Fire‑Rescue is leading the incident. Coppell Fire personnel have since been released and returned to service, officials said.

This is a developing story.