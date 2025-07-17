Dallas woman crushed police did not arrest neighbor allegedly urinating on shared porch

Barbara Chavez said her security footage of her next-door neighbor allegedly peeing on her porch was not enough for Dallas police to make a case. Dallas police confirmed there was no criminal offense.

Barbara Chavez said she is considering moving from the Jubilee Park duplex she currently occupies. The mother of six adults and two grandchildren admits part of her past is living next door.

"I was married to her nephew for 14 years, and then I divorced him," she said.

CBS News Texas is not naming the woman or her boyfriend because neither faces criminal charges in this case. Chavez's former aunt, an adult, and others live next door. They share a porch.

About two months ago, Chavez stated that the community space had been violated. She said it was clear as day on her security video. The man who lives next door goes out on the porch in the video, obtained by CBS News Texas, and is allegedly urinating.

"I told his girlfriend that it's not appropriate," Chavez said. "I have a five-year-old granddaughter in my house. And what if she was to look outside?"

On the morning of July 15, Chavez said that it had happened again. She called the Dallas Police Department. According to the video, the officer arrived after 9 a.m. He warned the man on the video.

"I've seen the footage of you continuously peeing here on the porch," the officer said. "Because y'all do share this balcony."

In the video, the man agrees with the officer about the shared space.

"If you could try to take it inside," the officer said.

Following his July 15 conversation with the man, the officer rang the doorbell for Chavez to come out on the porch. He told her the case was not a criminal one because Chavez had not walked outside where the man was allegedly urinating, nor had a child seen the person exposing himself. She would eventually go back inside her home.

"But I thought the video would be good enough, but I guess it wasn't," Chavez said.

Before the officer left, he informed her that the video was in black and white, which made it difficult to discern details such as the color of the man's pants and shirt, despite her assertion that it was him in the video.

Thursday afternoon, the Dallas police confirmed that no criminal offense had occurred.

CBS News Texas attempted to speak with the man and Chavez's former aunt to gain an understanding of the porch incidents. A man inside the residence said neither was at home.

Chavez said the floor plan for each one of their residences includes one bathroom.