Dallas Wings star Arike Ogunbowale arrested after allegedly punching security guard at Miami nightclub

Arike Ogunbowale, a star guard for the Dallas Wings WNBA team, was arrested early Thursday morning at a popular Miami nightclub for allegedly punching a security guard, authorities said.

According to an arrest report from the Miami Police Department, security at the club E11even Miami (pronounced "eleven") flagged down a Miami PD officer working in the area at 4:20 a.m. on Thursday.

In the arrest report, the officer wrote that he spoke with the victim, who told him that he was attempting to escort Ogunbowale out of the club after an unrelated altercation. The victim said that Ogunbowale then "punched him in the face with a closed fist, causing him to fall to the ground."

The Miami PD officer arrested Ogunbowale without incident, and said he reviewed security footage which confirmed up the victim's account.

Ogunbowale was booked in the Miami-Dade County jail on a battery charge, and was released on bond on Thursday afternoon.

In a statement, the Dallas Wings said they are aware of the incident and "are in the process of gathering more information. Further comments will be provided once we have more details."

According to TMZ, Ogunbowale was at E11ven to celebrate her team's championship in the Unrivaled basketball league. Unrivaled is a women's 3-on-3 league founded by WNBA players so they can earn extra income during the off-season without playing professionally overseas.