Paige Bueckers leads Wings past Fire 96-78 to clinch WNBA playoff spot

Paige Bueckers had 22 points and 11 assists, Jessica Shepard added 21 points, nine rebounds, and six assists, and the Dallas Wings beat the Portland Fire 96-78 on Tuesday night to clinch the final WNBA playoff spot.

The Wings (23-16), headed to the playoffs for the first time since 2023, set a franchise record for regular-season wins with five games remaining.

Arike Ogunbowale finished with 17 points, Awak Kuier had 12 points, 12 rebounds, and five blocks, and Alanna Smith scored 10 as all five Dallas starters scored in double figures. Bueckers, coming off a 32-point performance Sunday, had her 23rd 20-point game of the season.

Bridget Carleton and Karlie Samuelson each scored 14 points for Portland (15-23). Emily Engstler had 12 points and a career-high 15 rebounds.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 25: Paige Bueckers #5 of the Dallas Wings takes a three-point shot during the second half against the Portland Fire at College Park Center on August 25, 2026, in Arlington, Texas. Stacy Revere / Getty Images

Bueckers' steal and pass to Ogunbowale for a wide-open 3-pointer extended Dallas' lead to 84-60 midway through the fourth quarter. Bueckers and Ogunbowale each made three of Dallas' 11 3-pointers.

Portland trailed by as many as 26 points and never led.

Fire: At Atlanta on Friday.

Wings: Host Connecticut on Sunday.