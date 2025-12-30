Dallas volunteers help shelter animals cope with fireworks

As North Texas prepares for one of the loudest nights of the year, Dallas Animal Services is taking a quieter approach to ringing in the new year.

The shelter is hosting its second annual "Calming the Canines" event on New Year's Eve, inviting the public to spend quiet time with dogs and cats as fireworks light up the sky across the city.

"Calming the Canines": volunteers soothe shelter pets

Staff say the noise and vibrations from fireworks can be especially stressful for animals already coping with the shelter environment.

"Fireworks can be really stressful for animals, especially in the shelter environment," said Nashla Kalifa with Dallas Animal Services.

The event encourages volunteers to sit calmly with animals, reading books, offering gentle reassurance, or simply being present.

Participants are welcome to bring yoga mats, lawn chairs, blankets, and books, though the shelter will also provide materials.

"They can sit in front of the kennel, they can also bring treats for the dogs, we will also provide if they don't bring. So don't worry about that, but we will have books available, children's and adults," Kalifa said.

Dallas Animal Services is located near many fireworks displays, making it difficult to shield animals from the noise. Staff say even brief moments of calm can make a noticeable difference.

"We really see it make a difference for the animals here in the shelter," Kalifa said.

Last year's event drew more than 200 volunteers, many staying from 10:30 p.m. until 1:30 a.m. on New Year's morning. Volunteer Elise Alduino said the animals responded immediately to the attention.

"They were just so happy to have company, that's truly all they want," Alduino said.

The event also helps introduce potential adopters to shelter pets. That matters, staff say, because New Year's Day is often one of the busiest intake days of the year, as pets scared by fireworks run away and are later found.

"The day after New Year's, we get a high number of people bringing in pets that they have found that have just gotten scared," Kalifa said.

Safety tips for pet owners during fireworks

While organizers are still seeking volunteers for the event, they also want pet owners at home to take precautions during fireworks displays.

"Bring dogs inside for the fireworks. If you have a quieter room put them there, and make sure they have their collars on, they have an updated microchip and those doors stay locked," Kalifa said.

Dallas Animal Services hopes the event not only brings comfort to shelter animals but also reminds the community that sometimes the most meaningful help is simply showing up and staying calm.