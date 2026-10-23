3 injured after fight leads to shooting in South Dallas, police say

Three people were transported to the hospital late Thursday night after an altercation led to a shooting in South Dallas, police said.

According to the Dallas Police Department, just before 11:30 p.m., officers responded to the shooting call in the 2500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Police told CBS News Texas that two groups were gathered in a parking lot behind a business when an altercation began, and gunfire erupted. At least three victims were struck and taken to the hospital.

Police said their conditions are unknown, but they are all stable. Their names have not been released.

The investigation is ongoing, and no arrest has been made at this time.