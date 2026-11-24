One of Dallas' biggest Thanksgiving traditions is back: the Dallas YMCA Turkey Trot kicks off Thursday morning in front of Dallas City Hall, with more than 20,000 people expected to take part.

Among the participants is a father-daughter duo who have made this race a Thanksgiving tradition for more than three decades.

Mike Stovall may be in his 80s, but you wouldn't know it.

"I'm barely 82," said Stovall. "I feel great; that's why I'm out here. We both have kayaks. We both have slowed down on that a little bit, but we're out here at the lake quite often."

For more than 35 years, Stovall has made the Turkey Trot part of his Thanksgiving Day.

"It's just a lot of fun going down there with 20,000 plus your closest friends," he said. "It's a big, warm fuzzy. We do quite a few things together."

The "we" he's talking about is his daughter, Robin Wells.

"Robin's my favorite daughter and my only one," Stovall said. "We just enjoy being with each other all the time, and we just had so much fun that first time, it just became a regular affair."

Three decades ago, Stovall was diagnosed with diabetes, prompting him to make a life change. His daughter tagged along. What started as a doctor's recommendation to get moving has become a Thanksgiving tradition for the family.

"He's just one of my best friends, one of my favorite people," said Wells. "We almost lost him a few years ago, and for him to be 82 and still be able to get up and move and be active and, you know, just want to get out and walk and do this, It's just such a great role model for me."

This Thanksgiving, the father-daughter duo will hit the course again, joining the thousands of participants.

"We're just going to get out there and walk and count our blessings," she said.

While a diagnosis first brought them to the Turkey Trot, it's their bond that keeps them coming back.

"I have no desire to slow down with it," Stovall said. "Just another good… more time with Robin."