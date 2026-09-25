Dallas North Tollway shut down in North Dallas after multi-vehicle crash

The Dallas North Tollway is shut down in both directions near West Northwest Highway following a multi-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said units responded to 911 calls just after 11 a.m. Friday in the southbound lanes of the Dallas North Tollway, the department said. Six vehicles were involved in the crash including the semi.

Paramedics took three people to the hospital, all with non-life-threatening injuries, DFR said. Hazmat crews were on the scene to clean up about 170 gallons of diesel that spilled on the highway, as well as "miscellaneous fluids" that the truck was hauling.

Southbound traffic is being forced to exit at Royal Lane and northbound traffic at Northwest Highway. There is no estimate on how long the highway will be closed.

The North Texas Tollway Authority, which manages the highway, said that drivers should expect heavy traffic and may want to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.