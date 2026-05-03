North Texas veterans walk 100 miles to bring awareness to PTSD

A group of veterans is hitting the pavement and walking 100 miles across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex for the PTSD Century Hike. It's all in an effort to raise awareness for PTSD and money for a nonprofit that helps wounded service members.

A group of 15 veterans and three service dogs continued their mission on a brisk Sunday morning. Vehicles honked as the group walked down Fort Worth streets with military flags on the fifth day of their walk.

Retired U.S. Marine Sergeant Jon Lujan helps run the event with the non-profit organization Semper Fi & America's Fund.

"It pulls on my heartstrings," Lujan said. "We've had a group of veterans that started down in the Star, and they've worked their way over 90 miles so far, and they're going to finish at Texas Motor Speedway."

Lujan's life changed while serving our country in Iraq.

"I herniated two discs in my back, and the subsequent surgery left me with paralysis below the knees," Lujan said.

Lujan never lost his will to recover. He competed in the Paralympics and even met the Obamas.

Retired U.S. Army Major Nekita Hunter laced up her sneakers to walk for the cause.

"Even though we're out the military, we're still family," Hunter said.

Seeing the reality of war as a trauma nurse caused PTSD for the Garland native.

"I did not realize I was struggling," Hunter said. "My coworkers are the ones that saw the difference in me. I wasn't in denial. I just was not aware."

The group of veterans hopes that the walk is a step in the right direction for PTSD awareness now and in the future.

"We lose 22 a day because of this," Hunter said.

"These service members have injuries that are going to last for life, and we want them to make sure that they're covered for life," Lujan said.

Physical and mental injuries are something the veterans know all too well, as they make a difference one step at a time.

Data from the National Health and Resilience in Veterans Study reveals that nearly half of veterans who need mental health services do not receive treatment, partly due to stigma.

The Semper Fi & America's Fund provides lifetime support to critically wounded, ill, and injured veterans and their families. Click here to learn more about how you can help the cause.