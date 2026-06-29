The Dallas Teen All-Access Pass is back. Here's what it includes

The City of Dallas is bringing back the Teen All-Access Pass, giving youth ages 13 to 17 access to popular recreational and cultural attractions at no cost.

25,000 passes, all from the Dallas Park and Recreation Department, are available starting Monday. Teens need to register for a pass in person at a City of Dallas recreation center during business hours and provide proof of Dallas residency. More details are available online.

The city notes that the pass allows teens and up to three guests access to these events and venues. The program is made possible through partnerships that the city says involve local cultural, recreational and entertainment groups and organizations.

Where can teens use the pass this year?

This year, three new additions are part of the program: Dave & Buster's, Dallas Love Field and the State Fair of Texas.

These participating organizations and City of Dallas venues remain part of the access offered by the pass:

Bahama Beach

City of Dallas Arts & Culture

Dallas Arboretum

Dallas Golf

Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum

Dallas Public Library

Dallas Zoo

Frontiers Of Flight

Reunion Tower

Shakespeare of Dallas

Southern Skates Roller Rink

Texas Discover Garden

The Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza

Trinity River Audubon

How does the program help the community?

The city says the Teen All-Access Pass program, which launched in earnest in 2021, supports the Mayor's Summer of Safety initiatives to keep teens engaged, active and safe during the summer. It also highlights that the month of July is Park and Recreation Month, a national celebration that recognizes the importance of parks, public recreation and community activities like the pass program.

The city also notes that since its inception, the Teen All-Access Pass program has connected thousands of youth to experiences they might not otherwise have been able to access. In its first year, the city says more than 7,000 passes that were issued brought in more than 14,000 guest admissions.