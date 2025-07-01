Dallas' Super Duper Cookie Company gains national recognition for inclusive employment, community spirit

One of the first things customers notice when walking into the Super Super Cookie Company in Dallas is the disco ball.

Then you see the cookies. They're super-duper and America agrees.

"We were nominated for USA Today for the reader's choice awards," said Ellie Crossland, the general manager at Super Duper Cookie Company.

"We were the only cookie store in Texas nominated," said Sandy Crossland, the cookie company co-founder.

"We were ranked number six out of 10," said Ellie Crossland.

But that's not what makes this place super-duper.

The store's motto has a lot to do with that. Be kind, be inclusive, be super-duper.

Employees like Sarah Salaiz make this cookie shop extra special. She's a "boogie guide."

"Our boogie guides are our IDD staff who have intellectual developmental disabilities," said Ellie Crossland.

Ellie Crossland onboards every boogie guide. Super Duper's mission is to help people with IDD develop work and social skills.

"They'll open up the store, so they're turning on the signs, putting the furniture out, setting out all of our trays, the name tags, the little pieces of paper. Everything like that is setting up the store. Customer service, serving the cookies," said Ellie Crossland.

Salaiz also loves earning a paycheck so she can save her money

"I'm going to buy a Jeep," she said.

She also wants to get her own apartment one day. It's all a part of the super-duper mission.

"They're the happiest, most bright individuals you could possibly ask to have work for you and be friends with because they just bring so much joy to people's lives," said Ellie Crossland.