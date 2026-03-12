Dallas Stars rout Edmonton Oilers 7–2 as Jason Robertson ties career-high 4 points

Jason Robertson had two goals and two assists to tie a career high in points and Jamie Benn also scored twice as the surging Dallas Stars beat the Edmonton Oilers 7-2 on Thursday night.

The Stars are 13-0-1 in their last 14 games. The franchise's only longer point streak is a 15-game run during the 1998-99 season (12 wins, three ties).

Wyatt Johnston had a power-play goal and two assists, and Sam Steel had a goal and an assist. Matt Duchene closed the scoring for Dallas with 1:03 left.

Jake Oettinger stopped 30 shots for his 27th win, third most among NHL goaltenders.

Johnston's goal was his NHL-best 22nd power-play score, tying Dino Ciccarelli's franchise-record total for the 1986-87 Minnesota North Stars.

Robertson has 36 goals and Johnston 35, both among the NHL's top 10. They scored 33 seconds apart early in the second period for a 5-0 lead.

Evan Bouchard and Jason Dickinson scored for the Oilers, who split consecutive road games against the NHL's top two teams in points. They beat league-leading Colorado 4-3 on Tuesday. Tristan Jarry made 20 saves and has one win in his last six starts.

Dallas swept the three-game season series against the team that eliminated it in the past two Western Conference finals.

The Stars have scored with the man advantage in 11 consecutive games. Their penalty kill was 3 for 3 against the Oilers.

Bouchard's 76 points are the most among NHL defensemen.

Edmonton's Connor McDavid, the league leader with 110 points, had a 19-game road point streak snapped.

Oilers: Complete a road back-to-back against St. Louis on Friday night to finish a four-game road trip.

Stars: Host Detroit on Saturday in the fifth game of a six-game homestand.