Dallas Stars President and CEO Brad Alberts discusses $3 billion Plano arena and mixed‑use district as franchise prepares AAC exit

The way Dallas Stars President and CEO Brad Alberts describes the team's chances of leaving the American Airlines Center in 2031 for a new arena and entertainment district at the Shops at Willow Bend in Plano is simple.

"We're engaged, and I think it's a good analogy, and we're working toward getting married," Alberts said. "There's a lot of work to do to plan the wedding."

And he's not exaggerating.

Funding hurdles and rising costs

Beyond securing funding for what Alberts estimates will be a roughly $3 billion project – supported by $700 million from the city of Plano, private investors, and debt – he says the issue that keeps him up at night, aside from the money, is traffic.

Adding an 18,000‑seat arena and year‑round destination to an already congested Dallas North Tollway and President George Bush Turnpike corridor will require meticulous planning, and it's planning they can't afford to get wrong.

"We cannot have everybody sitting at 635 in the tollway by the Galleria, you know, on a Tuesday night, taking an hour to go five miles," Alberts said. "It's not acceptable. We can't do it. We get it. So we have to undertake a massive transportation study.

"We're about ready to get going on that. The city of Plano is fully committed. They've already hired a consultant to get going on it. We need to study rideshare opportunities (and) public transportation. We're going to talk to DART. We're probably going to have to get with the NTTA. We may need to have some infrastructure changes to the tollway.

"What we really need to do is we've got to study once we build the arena. Okay, where are the entrances and exits? Okay, then, how do we get people from the parking lots into those doors, and then you back up? How do you get people into Willow Bend into the parking lots?"

For those wondering, "Why Plano?" I asked Alberts directly: "Is this the core of your Dallas Stars fan base, in this area?"

"Yes," Alberts said, "and it's going to be over the next 20 years as you start to project."

Shifting economics of NHL business

Alberts says the business of hockey has changed dramatically when it comes to funding the team. Years ago, ticket and suite sales, food and beverage, and team gear paid the bills.

But with the NHL salary cap continually rising, teams can't keep raising ticket prices to keep up with the money they need to secure the players they want. That's where "alternative revenue" comes into play.

"We have to create a 365‑day‑a‑year revenue opportunity," Alberts said. "You know, we're in a cap sport, everybody's like, 'Yeah, the NHL is in a hard cap. Yeah, does that cap ever go down? No, it doesn't. It continues to go up."

Vision for a year‑round destination

As for what fans can expect at a new Stars destination?

"Well, hopefully great restaurants, hopefully great walkable space, new additional content, both maybe in the arena and out, all that needs to be defined over the next five years," Alberts said. "I think we already know there's going to be great interest from content retailers, office tenants in this area. But I think if we're successful, Doug, this district will be a place that you will want to go, even though there's not a game."

Alberts acknowledges what Stars fans have likely sensed for years. Sharing the American Airlines Center with the Dallas Mavericks always appeared, from the outside, to be a strong partnership – two major‑market franchises supporting each other, almost like family. But he admits it's a sensitive topic now.

Strained ties with the Mavericks

How would you describe the relationship with the Mavericks today?

"Yeah, I can't answer that," Alberts said. "That's just, it is what it is."

It is what it is. Does it make you sad that it is what it is?

"Yeah, I think that's a good analogy," Alberts said.

Had Cuban not sold, things might have been different?

"I don't know," Alberts said. "I just can't answer that, but it just never used to be this way."

Time marches on, and things change. But there's no denying that Alberts and the Dallas Stars are excited and hopeful for what's ahead, even if he never could have seen this coming just a few short years ago.