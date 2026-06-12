Stars president discusses traffic worries as team plans future move to Plano The Dallas Stars’ leadership is outlining plans for a massive new arena and entertainment district in Plano, a project expected to cost around $3 billion and to be funded by investors, the city, and significant borrowing. But team president Brad Alberts says one unanswered question keeps him up at night: how to handle the surge of more than 18,000 fans traveling to games along the already‑congested Dallas North Tollway and President George Bush Turnpike, especially during weeknight rush hour.