Dallas Stars ban fan over Nazi salute at American Airlines Center

The Dallas Stars have banned a person from attending games at American Airlines Center after they bought tickets for a group of spectators seen celebrating a goal with a Nazi salute.

"Any type of discriminatory or hateful behavior will not be tolerated and has no place in our arena," the team said Monday in a statement. "Creating and sustaining environments that are inclusive, safe and respectful is a non-negotiable for the Dallas Stars."

The clip, only about 12 seconds long, which first surfaced on Reddit before being deleted and later reposted on X, shows several male fans seated in the upper deck performing what appears to be the gesture in unison. The video was recorded during the Stars' Dec. 21, 2025, game against the Toronto Maple Leafs and appears to be timed to "Puck off" by Pantera, the team's goal song.

The team conducted an investigation that identified the individual who bought the tickets, who was informed of the indefinite ban.

"Additionally, we are increasing in-arena messaging regarding the Fan Code of Conduct and how our fans can report violations, along with prioritizing staff training to identify and handle situations that arise," the team said.

Fan codes of conduct are prominent throughout the NHL. Every team has a scripted segment that is shared on their video boards, through their public address system or both, telling fans about their respective codes of conduct.

The NHL also has a multipoint fan code of conduct that opens by stating, "The best hockey experiences happen in environments that are inclusive, safe and respectful."