Dallas staffing firm owner found guilty of tax fraud in connection with lavish spending spree, prosecutors say

A Dallas staffing firm owner has been found guilty of tax fraud after splurging payroll taxes collected from employees on luxury goods, international travel, and $10,000-a-month rent for a Preston Hollow home, federal prosecutors announced this week.

Heaven Marie Diaz, 57, was convicted on five counts of failing to pay over employment taxes — totaling more than $3 million — collected between 2015 and 2017 while operating her company, Pursuit of Excellence.

Quick verdict after trial

Diaz was indicted in 2023 and found guilty following a four-day trial. Jurors deliberated for less than an hour before returning the verdict.

She now faces up to five years in federal prison for each count — a potential total of 25 years.

Lavish lifestyle under scrutiny

"(Diaz) defrauded taxpayers and stole from her employees, so that she could live lavishly," said Nancy E. Larson, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas, in a news release. "She is now rightly held accountable for her actions. In the end, her extravagance was her undoing."

In her defense, Diaz claimed the personal expenses were legitimate business costs, arguing that she hosted "murder mystery" networking parties at the rented Preston Hollow residence.

Prosecutors reject business expense claim

Prosecutors dismissed her claims as a blatant abuse of tax law and a betrayal of employee trust, noting that both former staff and her accountant had repeatedly warned her about her legal obligations.

IRS leads criminal investigation

Christopher J. Altemus Jr., special agent in charge of IRS Criminal Investigation's Dallas Field Office, said Diaz abused her power and "lived the high life" with money owed to the IRS.

"The jury's guilty verdict is a stark reminder that anyone who betrays the trust of employees and their responsibilities to the IRS will face the full weight of accountability," Altemus said.

Sentencing set for September

Sentencing for Diaz is scheduled for September before Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Godbey.