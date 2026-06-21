At least 5 injured in Dallas shooting overnight, police say

At least five people were injured in an overnight shooting in Oak Cliff on Sunday, Dallas police said.

Around 4:30 a.m., police were called to a shooting in the 1400 block of Glen Avenue, where several people at a party had been shot, the report states. Police believe there was a large crowd and an argument broke out before one person pulled a gun and began shooting.

Police said at least five people self-transported to the hospital and are in stable condition.

Dallas police did not say what led up to the shooting or if the victims and suspects knew each other. One person was arrested at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.