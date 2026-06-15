Dallas sex trafficker gets 30 years for exploiting nine women: "He no longer has control over my voice."

A 34-year-old Dallas man who operated a sex trafficking organization that admittedly exploited nine young women through force, fraud and coercion was sentenced Monday to 30 years in federal prison, officials announced.

Chase Anthony Young pleaded guilty to federal charges for sex trafficking through force, fraud or coercion in October 2025. He admitted to inciting three adult victims to engage in sex for money by forcing, threatening, coercing them or using fraud. Court documents show that Young admitted to placing ads for the victims online, renting hotel rooms, taking the revenue for the commercial sex acts performed by the victims, and setting the pricing and rules for the victims.

Prosecutor Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandie Wade asked the court to consider that Young had nine identified victims in his sex trafficking organization, dating back to at least 2017.

Wade also asked the court to consider that while "Young received all the proceeds, the victims received beatings and scars."

One victim's statement, which was read aloud, in part, during the sentencing hearing, stated that Young made her "believe that [she was] worthless and only existed to be used."

"The trauma has affected every part of my life, my ability to trust, to build relationships, to feel safe, and believe in myself.

But despite everything, I am here. I am learning to heal and find myself again ... I am speaking now because he no longer has control over my voice, I will never be silenced EVER AGAIN."

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations.