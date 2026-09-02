Dallas businesses, residents brace for road closures, security ahead of RNC midterm convention

Dallas is one week away from hosting the Republican National Committee Midterm Convention, and businesses and residents near American Airlines Center are already preparing for the impact of the two-day event.

The convention is scheduled for next Wednesday and Thursday in Victory Park, bringing Republican leaders, activists, and delegates to Dallas for rallies, meetings, and other events.

President Donald Trump is expected to hold a rally on Wednesday with Vice President JD Vance. Thousands of people are expected to attend.

As preparations get underway, tents are going up, security is increasing, and road closures are expected to affect parts of the area from Sept. 7 through Sept. 11.

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For some businesses, the closures are creating uncertainty about whether customers and patients can reach them.

Alexis Jacobs, manager of VIV Wellness Center, said the business is concerned about how the closures could affect appointments.

"It's a difficult area to be in, and it's really disappointing that we may have to move an entire week of our patients to another time, because they may not be able to make it inside the clinic," Jacobs said.

VIV Wellness Center is located along Victory Park Avenue, which is expected to remain open. However, surrounding streets, including Victory Avenue, Nowitzki Way, and Houston Street, are expected to face closures.

Residents are also preparing for increased security, traffic, and the possibility of protests.

Victory Park residents Ivone and Jalen Penn said they are accustomed to road closures and large events due to the neighborhood's proximity to the American Airlines Center. But they said the convention's political nature makes this event different.

"Sports and things being charged behind sports is different when it comes to politics," Ivone Penn said. "Politics get people riled up in a completely different way."

The couple said they plan to stay inside during the convention.

"We're going to go get our stuff now, and we're going to stay inside," they said.

Jalen Penn said he expects the increased security to make the area feel safe.

"We're going to be in the safest place in America for a little bit," he said.

Meanwhile, some convention vendors and supporters are already arriving in Dallas.

Billy Pollard, a convention vendor who traveled from Washington, D.C., said he is an enthusiastic Trump supporter.

"And I'm not a Trump supporter. I'm a Trump fanatic. That's the difference," Pollard said.

The convention is expected to draw visitors to Victory Park beginning several days before the event, adding to concerns about traffic and access for businesses and residents. Security for the gathering is expected to cost nearly $2 million.

With one week to go, businesses and residents near the convention site are preparing for several days of closures, crowds, and heightened security in one of Dallas' busiest entertainment districts.