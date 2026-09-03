Security checkpoints, road closures planned for RNC midterm convention in Dallas

Crews are working to set up the first Republican National Committee midterm convention. It starts next Wednesday, but tents are already going up around the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

The two-day event will bring Republican leaders, activists, and delegates to North Texas. President Donald Trump is expected to hold a rally on Wednesday alongside Vice President J.D. Vance, with thousands in attendance. With the event being less than a week away, security is top of mind.

"We are building a very comprehensive collaborative plan with our local partners, at the state, local, federal levels to ensure this venue is safe," said Christina Foley, U.S. Secret Service Dallas Field Office, Special Agent in Charge. "We are still looking at this as a large-scale event; we understand the magnitude that this is going to play in downtown Dallas."

Foley said to expect increased security, road closures, and security checkpoints around the AAC.

"There are going to be restrictions. There's going to be delays. There's going to be closures, and what that does is allow the opportunity to decide if I need to go down to that area, if not, maybe I won't go down there," said Foley.

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Starting Monday, people who live or work inside the secured area around Victory Park will have to pass through a checkpoint or security screening. While businesses and residences will remain open, anyone driving or walking into the perimeter will need to show ID or documentation confirming why they're there. Rideshares and food deliveries will also be restricted. The checkpoints are expected to remain in place until midnight on Sept. 11.

"I'm not stoked about it, but I guess it's to be expected with the RNC," said Bradley Lambert, who lives nearby.

Another man who lives in the neighborhood said that "especially with what has happened with JFK in Dallas, he understands the extra security, however said, "don't know if we need to provide an ID."

The checkpoints will be at Payne Street on the east side of the AAC. With two more on Victory, one north and one south of the venue.

"It's just going to be uncomfortable, but I guess we just see how it goes," said Justin Carter, who lives in the area.

The Secret Service said it's also preparing for possible protests. Dallas police say Pike Park is the closest public property where protesters can gather near the AAC. But some community groups are encouraging people to gather at city hall instead for a "We the People" rally on September 10, the last day of the convention.

"We are having this rally, to stand up and speak out and make clear that our democracy belongs to the people, to the pueblo," said Jasmin Flores, with We the People TX.

Law enforcement officials said a no-fly zone will also be in place during the convention, banning manned aircraft, including helicopters, as well as unmanned aircraft like drones.