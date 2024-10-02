Dallas political leaders across party lines unite in opposition to proposed charter amendments

DALLAS – It was an unprecedented gathering of political leaders in Dallas – a "who's who" of the past and present – as they gathered Wednesday afternoon to kick off their campaign against several charter amendments that could appear on the Nov. 5 ballot.

"I have never seen anything that is a bigger threat to the safety and security of our city than these three charter amendments," former Dallas Mayor Laura Miller said. "And that's why we're here."

Arcilia Acosta, chair of the Dallas Citizens Council, began the roll call of the political hall of fame, all voicing opposition to several down-ballot charter amendments coming before voters on Nov. 5: S, T and U.

"Mayor Kirk. Mayor Leppert. Mayor Rawlings. Mayor Miller. Along with Sen. West. Commissioner John Wiley Price. Former Police Chief David Brown. The majority of our current city council and former council members," Acosta said. "We are hopeful that voters will see these propositions for what they are – harmful to appropriate and effective governance, which can lead to dysfunction and impede our economic growth."

The language is complicated, but in brief: Proposition S removes governmental immunity and allows any resident to sue if the city doesn't comply with charter amendments and local ordinances.

"We would be the only city in the United States of America to put our employees' lives at risk," former Dallas Mayor Ron Kirk said. "If everybody who believed the police officer looked at them the wrong way or paramedic showed up two minutes late or didn't get a permit, could sue us. This is not taking a sledgehammer to the way we do business. This is rolling a hand grenade into city hall and destroying it, and it would affect every level of our lives… from public safety to our parks, to our libraries, and our basic services. And sadly, it's all been motivated and promoted by people who don't live in our city."

Proposition T would mandate an annual quality-of-life survey. With as few as 1,400 responses, the city manager could receive a performance bonus equal to a year's salary—or be terminated.

Former Mayor Mike Rawlings took to the podium calling the charter amendments "chocolate-covered rat poison oak," adding, "It might look real good, but it's going to be the death of taxpayers and what they're going to get out of this city."

Proposition U would force the city to maintain a minimum police force of 4,000 officers – that's almost 900 more than the city has right now. The charter amendment would also mandate that at least 50% of any additional revenue the city receives from any source would be directed to the police and fire pension fund and higher salaries for police.

"I support paying Dallas police officers a competitive salary and benefits to include fixing our Dallas police and fire pension," former Dallas Police Chief David Brown said, touting a 36-year law enforcement career. "I do not, however, support propositions S, T and U, which use the city charter to hire hundreds of Dallas police officers under the threat of a lawsuit. As you've heard, as tempting as it sounds to have 4,000 Dallas police officers … this amendment spells doom for spending on street code compliance, library services, parks, economic development, and other vital city services."

Changes to the city charter, the group warned, should not be undertaken lightly.

"We will not be able to undo the unintended consequences or challenges that come against the city if these are passed," former Dallas Mayor Tom Leppert said. "Everybody is in favor of accountability and everybody's in favor of strong public safety. But these charter amendments are not the way to do it."

With so many current and former local leaders opposed to these charter amendments, you may be wondering how they made it onto the ballot. By petition. In Dallas, if you gather enough signatures the city council doesn't have a choice. So, the next question is why?

"170,000 Dallas residents signed these petitions," said Pete Marocco, executive director of the Dallas HERO Initiative. The group is the driving force behind the proposed amendments.

Marocco recently spoke with CBS News Texas' Jack Fink, saying the group is responding to concerns about public safety.

"We don't want to fight with city council members," Marocco said. "We want something better for Dallas. The bottom line is, if they want to pick a fight, we will meet them there."

Marocco has declined to name the organization's donors, but former Mayor Ron Kirk did not mince words.

"This is being financed by wealthy non-residents who brag about the fact that they participated in the insurrection against our country on Jan. 6," Kirk said. "So I'll let you marinate on that."

State Sen. Royce West spoke against the charter amendments, saying, "I would hope that the voters in the city of Dallas don't be fooled by using law enforcement as the bait to try to get you to support these particular amendments."

The City of Dallas has also sent a cease-and-desist letter to Dallas HERO demanding the group stop using a photograph of three Dallas Police Department police officers and the city's trademark and logo.

According to a release from the city:

Dallas HERO is using the photograph and the city's trademark and logo in its political campaign regarding city charter amendment ballot measures S, T and U in the upcoming November election.

The three DPD officers in the photograph did not give Dallas HERO permission to use their likeness, and the City of Dallas did not give Dallas HERO permission to use the photograph or the city's trademark and logo. The photograph in question shows the badge and insignia of DPD on the officers' uniforms.

The use of the city's badge and insignia without permission is strictly prohibited by Dallas City Code. The city and DPD are not affiliated with Dallas HERO and did not approve the usage.

Following the afternoon briefing, Marocco released a statement that reads, in part, "We expect their defensive, fear-based response. The residents of Dallas are not fools. Every day, voters and stakeholders suffer rising crime and slower response times." The statement went on to say, "They know our elected officials posture, fundraise, and bicker instead of bringing solutions for the police and fire pension problems. The bottom line is this: The city's $5 billion budget can afford more officers and must prioritize over these grifters' pet projects for their friends. We need accountability at City Hall. Dallas voters are fed up and now will have a choice to make a strong, clear declaration of war on crime and City Hall mismanagement, and we are confident they will do so at the voting booth."

The recent budget passed by the Dallas City Council calls for hiring 250 new police officers and increases spending on public safety by roughly $78 million.

Former City Councilmember Jennifer Staubach Gates spoke against the proposals, while touting her history as a law enforcement advocate.

"I love the police," Gates said. "This is not a way to support our police. The people of North Dallas want more police officers to keep our neighborhoods safe and strong. I want more police. I'm working for more police to help retain and recruit with this new academy. But this is not the right way to do it."

Long-serving Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price and others warned voters that the ballot is long and they should not overlook the final three proposals.

"And if you can't remember that," former Mayor Kirk added, "Just remember to vote 'no' on everything that STUpid."