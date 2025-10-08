Tip leads Dallas police to $100,000 and 162 kilos of meth in West Oak Cliff traffic stop, officials say

Dallas police seized about $100,000 in cash, a handgun, and 162 kilograms of methamphetamine — or roughly 357 pounds — during a traffic stop last week in West Oak Cliff, authorities said.

The bust followed a tip that directed officers to the 4300 block of Communications Drive last Wednesday in pursuit of a suspect believed to have been trafficking illegal drugs, according to the Dallas Police Department.

One person detained in bust

That suspect, who hasn't been named, was detained, police said.

Deputy chief praises community help

In a news release, Deputy Chief Kylee Hawks — South Patrol Group commander — praised the outcome.

"Getting any amount of drugs off the street is a win, and getting more than 160 kilos of meth off the street is a major success," Hawks said. "Knowing this came from a tip means people want to help us make a difference in their community."

Investigation remains ongoing

The investigation is ongoing.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.