Two Dallas police officers have filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Dallas and five police department officials, alleging sex discrimination and retaliation involving their assignments to the department's fugitive unit.

Senior Corporal Kimberly Howard, a 19-year Dallas Police Department veteran, and Officer Meredith Leftwich allege women assigned to the fugitive unit faced discriminatory treatment.

According to the lawsuit, women assigned to the fugitive unit were reassigned, removed from full-scale fugitive operations, and unfairly evaluated. The lawsuit alleges their evaluations included questions about their "physical stature" or whether they were "too nice to pull the trigger."

The officers later regained full operational status, but their lawsuit alleges they faced retaliation after challenging their treatment.

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Attorney JoDee Neil, who represents the officers, said the decision to remove women from their primary fugitive unit duties amounted to discrimination.

"To be disposed of, discarded and dismissed is an offense against humanity that must be made right," Neil said.

Jennifer Atherton, president of the Dallas Police Women's Association, described the restrictions on the officers' duties as "benching" and said she believes gender bias played a role.

"These ladies are great at their jobs," Atherton said.

Neither Howard nor Leftwich spoke on the record about the lawsuit.

The Dallas Police Department declined to comment on the pending litigation.

Both officers remain with DPD and the fugitive unit.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.