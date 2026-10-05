Video of Dallas police officer striking handcuffed suspect draws mixed reactions

A Dallas police officer was recorded on video punching a suspect while the suspect was handcuffed.

It happened on Sunday in Deep Ellum and has raised questions about the officer's actions.

It started as a scuffle between a Deep Ellum security guard and a known transient, who, Dallas police say, on Sunday evening was blocking traffic on Main Street.

Deep Ellum business owner Barry McCary noticed the commotion and started recording video.

"I pulled out my phone initially for accountability," McCary said. "I guess, you know, on both sides."

A police report says 41-year-old Terrance Vidale was punching and biting the face of the security officer. McCary and other onlookers watched as Dallas police officers arrived on the scene.

When one of the officers handcuffed Vidale, police say he spat blood in the other officer's face, a crime that's a felony in Texas.

That's when the other officer punched Vidale and slammed his head against a patrol car.

"And that's when I saw the other strike him," McCary said. "I'm sure to detain him a little bit more than he was."

Vidale was seen bleeding on the hood of the patrol car before he was taken away. Video of the incident has generated mixed reactions.

Some are critical of the officers' actions, while others defend them.

McCary, who says Vidale has been a longtime nuisance in the neighborhood, isn't sure what to think.

"He's a neighborhood guy," said McCary. "He ruffled some feathers up with some business owners around here. Not everybody's too fond of him but, like I said, I don't think anybody should get hit in handcuffs, but then also would hit on anyone who spit on me."

"Hey, it looks bad, but that is what we deal with all the time," said Sean Pease, the Dallas Police Association President.

The head of the Dallas Police Association says he's spoken to the officer and says an investigation could reveal more than the video shows.

"I've also talked to the Deep Ellum Foundation, and he was working off duty for Deep Ellum at the time," said Pease. "Deep Ellum Foundation completely stands behind this officer, said he is incredible."

In a statement to CBS News Texas, Dallas PD said it is "department policy that each use of force is reviewed to ensure compliance with policies and procedures."

Dallas police did not say whether the officer who threw the punch remains on active duty.

Police say the security officer was hospitalized for his injuries, as was the suspect, who had outstanding warrants and was later taken to the Dallas County Jail and charged with three felonies.