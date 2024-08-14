Dallas police officer turns himself in for deadly conduct warrant

DALLAS – A Dallas police officer is now on administrative leave after turning himself into Arlington police for an outstanding warrant.

The officer, Jalen Thomas, turned himself in on July 25 on a warrant for deadly conduct, according to the Dallas Police Department. DPD said they were notified of this on August 13.

DPD said the offense happened on July 2, when Thomas was off-duty. Details of the offense were not released.

Thomas has been with the department since March 2022 and was most recently assigned to the Northwest Patrol Division.

He will remain on administrative leave until an investigation is complete.