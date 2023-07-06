Dallas police officer collapses, dies after returning home from shift

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — The Dallas Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their officers after he unexpectedly died following his return home from a shift.

The officer—who has not yet been publicly identified—was found around 4 p.m. Thursday in his apartment parking lot in the 2700 block of Duncanville Road.

Police said an apartment employee and responding officers performed CPR on the officer while waiting for Dallas Fire-Rescue to arrive. He was shortly transported to a local hospital where he died.

Sources told CBS News Texas that he possibly had a heart attack.

Officials said the officer was assigned to Southwest Patrol and had worked with the department for 31 years. He was set to retire as early as next month.