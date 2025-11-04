Watch CBS News
Local News

Dallas police officer arrested for alleged domestic violence

By
S.E. Jenkins
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
S.E. Jenkins is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. She has also been a Digital Content Producer in Tallahassee and Myrtle Beach. S.E. graduated with journalism degrees from Texas State University, Aarhus Universitet and City, University of London.
Read Full Bio
S.E. Jenkins

/ CBS Texas

A Dallas police officer has been arrested, charged with domestic violence on Tuesday, Dallas police said.

Officers with the Royse City Police Department arrested Armando Jaramillo on Tuesday.

According to the Rockwall County Jail, Jaramillo was charged with assault, causing bodily injury to a family member on Nov. 4. His bond is listed at $2,500.  

The Dallas Police Department said Jaramillo has been a member of the department since 2022 and is assigned to the Northeast Patrol Division. Dallas PD said Jarammilo has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue