Dallas police officer arrested for alleged domestic violence

A Dallas police officer has been arrested, charged with domestic violence on Tuesday, Dallas police said.

Officers with the Royse City Police Department arrested Armando Jaramillo on Tuesday.

According to the Rockwall County Jail, Jaramillo was charged with assault, causing bodily injury to a family member on Nov. 4. His bond is listed at $2,500.

The Dallas Police Department said Jaramillo has been a member of the department since 2022 and is assigned to the Northeast Patrol Division. Dallas PD said Jarammilo has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.