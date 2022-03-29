Dallas police investigating shooting that left 1 man dead

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead early Tuesday morning.

At approximately 3:30 a.m., police responded to a shooting call in the 1500 block of Peabody Avenue. When they arrived, officers found the body of an unknown Black man lying in the middle of the street with multiple gunshot wounds.

First responders attempted to revive the man; however, he succumbed to his injuries.

The motives and circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown at this time and this remains an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact homicide detective Frank Serra at 214-671-4320 or by email at frank.serra@dallascityhall.com.