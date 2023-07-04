Dallas police investigating how 7-year-old was shot in bed

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A 7-year-old boy has died after he was shot while in bed.

Police say it happened at around 9:30 p.m. on July 2 in the 8000 block of Rothington Road in Dallas.

Kyrie Barnes, 7 Dallas Police Department

The boy, Kyrie Barnes, was sent to the hospital in critical condition. On July 6, he died from his injuries.

No one else inside the apartment was injured, according to police.

There is no information on a potential suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Detective Phillip Wheeler at 214-671-3686 or phillip.wheeler@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case No. 192353-2021.

This investigation is ongoing.