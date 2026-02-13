Dallas advocates urge oversight of ICE activity amid reports of impersonation

A coalition of civic, political and community groups is calling on the City of Dallas to require police to observe, document and monitor the actions of immigration enforcement agents – and anyone claiming to be one – after reports of intimidation and impersonation in local neighborhoods.

Advocate Azael Álvarez said residents deserve basic verification from police.

"They should be verifying these are ICE agents. They should be verifying they are doing the right thing," Álvarez said.

Fears of intimidation and impersonation

Álvarez said the concerns stem from individuals allegedly posing as immigration agents in Dallas neighborhoods. He said Dallas police have a responsibility to act, even if they cannot intervene in federal enforcement.

"I understand we cannot stop federal enforcement, but we can hold DPD accountable into making our communities safer," Álvarez said.

Another advocate argued that police are not doing enough to intervene.

"A big part of the argument is DPD is standing by watching ICE break the Constitution," the supporter said.

Oversight board backs reporting rules

Walter Higgins, an appointed member of the Dallas Community Police Oversight Board, said the board is supporting the call for mandatory reporting of all interactions between Dallas police and immigration agents.

"On a basic level, we are asking for reporting, for basic reporting on when these interactions are happening, when ICE is asking DPD to come," Higgins said.

He added that the next step must come from city leaders.

"The reality is we need the city council to step up and make a decision," Higgins said.

Proposed ordinance aims at transparency

The proposed action could include an ordinance requiring immigration agents to limit face coverings and display identification when operating in Dallas. Álvarez said those measures are essential to rebuilding trust.

He described the effort as "providing transparency and trust" and said the city must ensure it.