Woman suing Dak Prescott over alleged 2017 assault files $1M civil suit against Cowboys QB

DALLAS — A civil lawsuit filed Thursday and obtained by CBS News Texas seeks more than $1 million in damages from Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott by the woman who accused him of sexual assault in the parking lot of a Dallas strip club in 2017.

It's the latest legal move in a case that has already seen Prescott file a suit against the accuser alleging extortion.

The damages sought are for past and future medical expenses, past and future pain, suffering and mental anguish.

The accuser's attorneys say they weren't sure they could still file a suit in civil court this many years later.

"We had some questions regarding the statute of limitations but we believe we've found an avenue through a Texas law where it can put us within the statute of limitations," said Yoel Zehaie, the plaintiff's attorney.

Meanwhile, Dallas Police opened a criminal investigation according to sources.

Sources say that the investigation will likely result in a grand jury referral.

"I think it's great," said Bethel Zehaie, the plaintiff's attorney. "I mean, we are obviously seeking justice for our client. I'm glad they're taking a seriously ... The fear with these types of cases, when you have someone on the other side who's essentially like Goliath and who's a big superstar your concern is always that law enforcement is going to be afraid to investigate them."

The lawsuit and police investigation comes at a time when the accuser's attorney says she's facing harassment and threats from the public for coming forward.

"We've seen people disclosing her address, her name, we've seen people go as far as saying, this is why sexual assault victims are never taken seriously," Bethel Zehaie said. "That it's a money grab. It really does take a toll on her cause she is essentially being re-victimized."

Prescott, through his attorney, has vehemently denied the rape allegation and accuses the woman of extortion by seeking $100 million in a demand letter before going public.

"Mr. Prescott—a new father to a baby girl—has great empathy for survivors of sexual assault. He fervently believes that all perpetrators of such crimes should be punished to the fullest extent of the law. To be clear, Mr. Prescott has never engaged in any nonconsensual, sexual conduct with anyone. Lies hurt. Especially, malicious lies. We will not allow the Defendant and her legal team to profit from this attempt to extort millions from Mr. Prescott," said Levi McCathern, Partner at McCathern Shokouhi Evans, representing Prescott.

Dallas Cowboys VP Stephen Jones says the organization has met with Prescott about it but would not elaborate.

"We visited with Dak about that and it's certainly a legal matter," Jones said. "It's something we can't comment on."