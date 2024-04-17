Sexual assault lawsuit against Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott dropped

DALLAS COUNTY - Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is no longer facing a sexual assault lawsuit.

A judge signed off on dropping the lawsuit from Prescott's accuser on April 16.

Court documents obtained by CBS News Texas show the case has been dismissed without prejudice, meaning the current case against Prescott has ended, but allows for the case to be refiled in the future.

The woman who filed the lawsuit accused Prescott of assaulting her in a strip club parking lot in 2017, after his rookie season with the Cowboys.

The woman claims Prescott invited her out with two members of his "entourage" and other women to an establishment in Plano, later getting into a black SUV where Prescott allegedly exposed himself and "used physical force and sexually assaulted" her.

Prescott has denied the allegations, his lawyers calling them "patently false" and "heinous" with "no basis in reality."

Prescott then countersued and denied her allegations, accusing her of trying to extort him for $100 million.

In that lawsuit, Prescott is seeking $1 million from his accuser.