Dallas police arrest suspect who fatally shot 2 people at Deep Ellum bar Bitter End

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Dallas police have arrested Tommy Spell, 25, after a monthslong search for the suspect who fatally shot two people in Deep Ellum.

Tommy Spell Dallas County Jail

Just before 1 a.m. on March 15, officers were sent to a call at Bitter End, a bar on the 2800 block of Elm Street.

A man was sitting outside on the patio when Spell walked up and began shooting at him, sending bullets through the building, striking a man and woman inside the bar.

More than two months later, Spell was identified as the suspect who shot and killed Rickey Gossett, 37, and Danielle Jones, 30, that night.

A warrant was issued for his arrest, charging him with capital murder.

Spell is in the Dallas County Jail, being held on several unrelated felony charges. His bond is $1.6 million.

There is no information about a motive.