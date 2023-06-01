Watch CBS News
Local News

Dallas police arrest suspect who fatally shot 2 people at Deep Ellum bar Bitter End

By CBS Texas Staff

/ CBS Texas

Deep Ellum Foundation says DPD collaboration working to reduce crime
Deep Ellum Foundation says DPD collaboration working to reduce crime 02:39

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) Dallas police have arrested Tommy Spell, 25, after a monthslong search for the suspect who fatally shot two people in Deep Ellum.

tommy-spell.jpg
Tommy Spell Dallas County Jail

Just before 1 a.m. on March 15, officers were sent to a call at Bitter End, a bar on the 2800 block of Elm Street.

A man was sitting outside on the patio when Spell walked up and began shooting at him, sending bullets through the building, striking a man and woman inside the bar. 

More than two months later, Spell was identified as the suspect who shot and killed Rickey Gossett, 37, and Danielle Jones, 30, that night.

A warrant was issued for his arrest, charging him with capital murder. 

Spell is in the Dallas County Jail, being held on several unrelated felony charges. His bond is $1.6 million.

There is no information about a motive.

CBS Texas Staff
ktvt-cbs11-dallas-ft-worth-logo.jpg

The CBS Texas team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSTexas.com.

First published on June 1, 2023 / 3:30 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.