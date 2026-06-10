Dallas police arrest 6 suspects after "random gunfire" between gang members

Six suspects are in custody after "random gunfire" between gang members on Wednesday afternoon, Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux said.

Comeaux said police responded to an assist officer call in the 2700 block of Gooch Street around 1:20 p.m. The officers were called to help find and arrest several suspects who had been seen shooting at each other.

Comeaux said the random gunfire from gangs started on Tuesday and spilled over into Wednesday.

Footage from the CBS Texas chopper showed police documenting and collecting evidence from a large scene on Gooch Street.

"We were able to save lives by stopping this violence today," the chief said. "We will not tolerate this in the City of Dallas."

Additional arrests may be made.

Dallas police said no one was injured and the investigation is ongoing.