Watch CBS News
Local News

Dallas pastor named in lawsuit against musician Sean "Diddy" Combs

/ CBS Texas

Dallas pastor named in lawsuit against musician Sean “Diddy” Combs
Dallas pastor named in lawsuit against musician Sean “Diddy” Combs 02:27

DALLAS — World-renowned Dallas pastor T.D. Jakes is named in a federal lawsuit against musician Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Jakes is a bishop at his church, The Potter's House,  at a non-denominational American megachurch.

Filed by a producer who worked with Combs, it discusses how the singer planned to leverage his relationship with the bishop to soften the impact on his public image of Cassie Ventura's lawsuit. Ventura is a former girlfriend of Combs who filed her own lawsuit in November alleging abuse, violence and sex trafficking.

Meanwhile, Combs' lawyer is criticizing the raids at two of the hip-hop mogul's homes in a federal sex trafficking investigation, calling them an "unprecedented ambush."

CBS News Texas reached out to Jake's church for comment. We haven't heard back.

First published on March 27, 2024 / 4:53 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.