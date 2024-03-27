Dallas pastor named in lawsuit against musician Sean “Diddy” Combs

DALLAS — World-renowned Dallas pastor T.D. Jakes is named in a federal lawsuit against musician Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Jakes is a bishop at his church, The Potter's House, at a non-denominational American megachurch.

Filed by a producer who worked with Combs, it discusses how the singer planned to leverage his relationship with the bishop to soften the impact on his public image of Cassie Ventura's lawsuit. Ventura is a former girlfriend of Combs who filed her own lawsuit in November alleging abuse, violence and sex trafficking.

Meanwhile, Combs' lawyer is criticizing the raids at two of the hip-hop mogul's homes in a federal sex trafficking investigation, calling them an "unprecedented ambush."

CBS News Texas reached out to Jake's church for comment. We haven't heard back.

