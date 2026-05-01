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Man hospitalized after shooting at far North Dallas strip shopping center, police say

By
Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas and the South region.
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Doug Myers

/ CBS Texas

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A man was shot by an unknown suspect on Friday afternoon at a strip shopping center on the Dallas Parkway near Haverwood in far North Dallas, according to the Dallas Police Department.

Police and Dallas Fire‑Rescue were dispatched around 3:17 p.m. to the shooting call in the 18900 block of Dallas Parkway.

Dallas Fire‑Rescue transported the victim to the hospital, authorities said. His condition wasn't immediately known.

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CBS News Texas

No arrest has been made, and the investigation remains ongoing, police said.

CBS News Texas will update this story as more information becomes available.

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