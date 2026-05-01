Man hospitalized after shooting at far North Dallas strip shopping center, police say

A man was shot by an unknown suspect on Friday afternoon at a strip shopping center on the Dallas Parkway near Haverwood in far North Dallas, according to the Dallas Police Department.

Police and Dallas Fire‑Rescue were dispatched around 3:17 p.m. to the shooting call in the 18900 block of Dallas Parkway.

Dallas Fire‑Rescue transported the victim to the hospital, authorities said. His condition wasn't immediately known.

CBS News Texas

No arrest has been made, and the investigation remains ongoing, police said.

CBS News Texas will update this story as more information becomes available.