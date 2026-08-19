Dallas to raise parking rates, introduce windshield "barnacles" for unpaid tickets

Several parking changes are coming to downtown Dallas in the next few months, including higher rates at some parking meters and new windshield immobilizers for vehicles with unpaid parking tickets, known as "barnacles."

At Le Bon Temps Beignets and Coffee in Deep Ellum, business has been tough. Manager Mary Bates worries that higher parking rates could make things more challenging for local businesses.

"We've been struggling here. It's been really hot, and then there's that construction going on right there as well," Bates said. "It's going to be hard on my pocket as someone who works around here. People are going to realize 'Oh my gosh, I have to pay $1.25 an hour to hang out around here.'"

Starting Oct. 15, it will cost a quarter more per hour to park in Deep Ellum, and meters will be in effect from 7 a.m. to midnight. In a recent memo, Assistant City Manager Dev Rastogi said the changes are designed to support parking availability, reduce congestion, and improve curb access.

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In a statement on Wednesday, a city spokesperson said, "By ordinance, parking rates are set based on occupancy. The city reviews occupancy of paid parking spaces to evaluate rates for its meters. Parking meter rates help manage traffic flow by encouraging turnover of parking spaces. These rates help the city meet its goals of keeping a reasonable number of parking spaces available to the public, reducing congestion, and keeping curb access open for residents, visitors, and deliveries. Rates can decrease if paid parking space occupancy falls below thresholds set by the city's curb management policy that was adopted by city council in 2024."

The Deep Ellum Foundation said in part, "The timing is challenging for this district..." noting that "Deep Ellum experienced a significant rate increase in May, and parking continues to be constrained by construction that should wrap early next year."

The downtown Main Street Corridor will also see the same parking increases beginning Sept. 1.

Another change coming to downtown Dallas: On Monday, parking enforcement will start installing windshield immobilizers, better known as "barnacles," on vehicles with three or more unpaid parking tickets.

The city said the devices are a faster, more convenient alternative to towing. "Under the new program, drivers will have 24 hours to pay their outstanding tickets, plus a $100 fee to remove the device. The city will also place a $300 hold on the driver's card until the device is returned."

"It's ridiculous," said Genevieve Holmes. "People have hard times, not everybody can do it."

A city spokesperson said Wednesday, "The Barnacle program is part of an ongoing modernization effort of the city's on-street parking program. The city in the past has impounded vehicles or used a traditional wheel immobilizer, a 'boot,' for vehicles with three or more unpaid parking tickets. As the list of parking scofflaw vehicles (vehicles with three or more unpaid parking tickets during a calendar year) grows by as much as 150 to 300 vehicles per year, the city sought a more efficient solution. After a request for proposals, the city chose the Barnacle windshield immobilizer, which offers safety and operational benefits over a traditional boot."

But not all residents agree.

"I think any kind of punitive forms of punishment where people have to pay more money, I just disagree with it," said Luis Villar. "I think it's oppressive."

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.