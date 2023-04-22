Dallas police: Shooting near Oak Cliff park kills 18-year-old, injures 2 others

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) -- Three young men were shot in Dallas overnight and one of them killed, according to the Dallas Police Department.

Around 12:50 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a call on Emmett Street near Martin Weiss Park in Oak Cliff. They found an 18-year-old man who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital.

They then found another 18-year-old who had been shot in a nearby parking lot, who died at the scene. DPD identified him as Brian Caballero.

A teenage boy was also shot and taken to the hospital by a private vehicle, according to DPD.

The department's statement did not specify the conditions of the people who were injured, or whether they have any suspects. CBS News Texas is reaching out for more information.