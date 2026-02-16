Watch CBS News
1 killed, injuries reported following wrong-way crash on Dallas North Tollway, DPS says

Briauna Brown
A deadly wrong-way crash shut down the Dallas North Tollway early Monday morning, authorities said. 

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, at about 2:10 a.m., troopers responded to a reported two-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of the DNT near Royal Lane.

DPS said a Hyundai Tucson was driving northbound in the southbound lanes when it struck a Land Rover Velar head-on.

The driver and passengers in the Land Rover were transported to hospitals with serious injuries.

DPS said the wrong-way driver was transported to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead. 

The names of those involved have not yet been released.

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing, DPS said. 

