Southbound Dallas North Tollway closed at I-635 after semi loses 34,000-pound industrial-sized oven, officials say

A semi truck lost its load on the Dallas North Tollway near Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway on Thursday, closing all southbound lanes of the tollway.

State troopers responded to the crash early Thursday evening, the Texas Department of Public Safety said, after the truck struck the I-635 bridge, causing it to lose its load — an industrial-sized oven weighing 34,000 pounds — across all southbound lanes of the tollway. There are no reported injuries.

The southbound lanes of the tollway will be closed for an extended period and traffic is being diverted at the I-635 West exit. At this time, there is no estimated reopening time. The North Texas Tollway Authority said drivers should avoid the area.

CBS News Texas has reached out to the NTTA and DPS for more information.