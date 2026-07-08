Dallas nonprofit works to bring "good manners" back with summer camp

It's a question, and a conversation, that can turn hotter than a Texas summer: whatever happened to good manners?

"Etiquette is not only about eating at the table, it's about self-confidence," says Jannie Eddins, Founder of the IDK Foundation. "It's how you kind of socialize with the real world."

By the way, IDK stands for 'I didn't know'.

Now that she does, Eddins and her Dallas-based non-profit are working to teach the younger generation those "almost" forgotten lessons. It's all part of IDK's summer camp curriculum.

"Be polite. No phones at the table. Don't put your elbows on the table," shares Trey, a 13-year-old camper.

"And I also never knew that eating had so many rules," admits Kaia, who's entering 3rd grade in the fall.

"I do think it's respectful to put down your phone... but sometimes, nobody's talking!" Penelope said with a smile and hunched shoulders.

Yes. This is going to be hard.

"Especially with the cell phones," adds Eddins, "with social media, no one really sits at a table with their family anymore. We're busy. So, this teaches us to be still."

Parents are included in the summer camp etiquette session.

"We need a little 'back in my day,'" adds Chiquita Harris.

Harris admits that her two children, taking part in the camp, often tease her about how often she laments about days and societal norms long gone. But she's adamant that learning manners and good social skills is foundational for their futures.

"You know, [a] great handshake, making good eye contact, knowing how to conduct yourself," says Harris. "These are skills that I think that the kids are slowly losing."

And experts agree. According to research widely shared and attributed to Resume Builder, some 60% of companies are now including etiquette training as part of onboarding for new hires.

Experts say the deficits are particularly noticeable among recent college grads who need training in areas like proper business attire, use of cell phones in the workplace, writing professional emails, making eye contact and polite conversation.

Societal norms, already more "relaxed" in recent decades, were hastened, experts say, the pandemic years. Students and young adults were glued to devices and deprived of in-person contact and communication. So. Put down the phones.

"Oh, I love the idea," exclaims parent Landy Damico, while also admitting with a guilty laugh. "I need to work on it personally. I'm definitely going to start making that a rule at home."

During the etiquette camp session, among other things, students learned the proper way to eat spaghetti, and how to eat soup without slurping. Even away from the dinner table, organizers say the goal is to help them build the skills and confidence that will serve them for life. Now. Back to the dinnertime cell phone ban.

"Sooo... the good part is that like, you can socialize with everyone... and just eat and have a good time with everyone," admits Kaia. "But the bad part: if people are really shy and don't talk much, like you want to do something really bad on your phone. But you can't. Because it's not proper."

Told you they'd get it... while having a really good time.

Up next? The IDK Foundation plans to take the campers out to a restaurant for a fancy meal next month to practice all they've learned.