Dallas Movement Collective encourages self-reflection through dance

At first glance, what can only be described as a mosh pit of people inside an old Dallas church on Sunday afternoons looks nothing like your typical Texas two-step or line dance.

The purpose of this mass of bodies is to get participants out of their own heads and grounded in life, through movement.

"It's such a big journey to feel comfortable in our own skin," said Sarah Sampson. "Folks are here learning how to do that."

It's called the Dallas Movement Collective, and Sampson is the director. Once the session starts, it begins slow, with some stretching and introductions, then Sampson warms everyone up.

"I'll be honest," said participant Raven Garcia. "It takes a little bit to get out of my head."

Garcia isn't the only one.

"Whenever you do get into that moment where you're finally just moving and your mind finally shuts off, because it does," said participant Nicolas Richardson. "Your ego just suddenly disappears."

Even though it's a silent and sober space – part of the rules of the collective, along with a no shoes policy – the rush of the movement is undeniable.

"It's addicting," Richardson said. "It's the kind of drug I want to be addicted to."

The beauty of this time and space: no one cares what each other is doing, or what people think.

"The feeling of being connected and feeling that ultimate love," Garcia said. "It's like we're all in this together."

In the three year she's been coming, Garcia has found a partner and had a baby.

"I've been able to uncover the layers that I have protected myself with," she said. "I can express and move the complexities that it is to be a mother and a partner."

And even though Richardson hasn't been dancing in a while, he always returns.

"It feels like I get to leave the day behind me whenever I step in," Richardson said.