Dallas Mavericks to resubmit plans for new arena at city hall site

The Dallas Mavericks are preparing to take another shot at transforming the current Dallas City Hall site into a new sports arena.

Mavericks CEO Rick Welts informed city leaders Thursday that the organization intends to resubmit plans for the site within the coming days. Welts also noted that he has held preliminary conversations with City Manager Kimberly Bizor Tolbert regarding the potential structure of a deal.

Seeking a New Home

The move comes as the Mavericks look toward the future of their home court. The team plans to relocate from the American Airlines Center in Victory Park once its current lease expires in five years.

Multiple Sites Under Consideration

While the City Hall site is a primary focus, it is not the only location the organization is eyeing. The Mavericks are currently weighing the City Hall proposal against the former Valley View Center site in North Dallas.

City leadership has not yet released details on the timeline for reviewing the resubmitted plans.