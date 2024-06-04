Dallas Mavericks General Manager Nico Harrison signs multi-year contract extension

DALLAS – The Dallas Mavericks signed General Manager Nico Harrison to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Tuesday.

The announcement comes days before the Mavericks make their third-ever appearance in the NBA Finals.

"I am incredibly grateful to Patrick [Dumont] and the entire Dumont and Adelson family for their continued trust and confidence and to Mark [Cuban] for his willingness to hire an unconventional candidate," Harrison said. "Patrick and his family have accepted me as their own from day one and I am honored to work alongside them, as well as Jason Kidd, as we continue to build a winning culture in Dallas."

Harrison was named general manager of the Mavericks on June 28, 2021, following 19 years at Nike, most recently holding the title of vice president of North American sports marketing. Before that, he played professional basketball in Europe for over six years.

During his time with the Mavericks, the team signed Luka Doncic to a $215 million contract extension. Over the past year, the team drafted Dereck Lively II and traded for Daniel Gafford and P.J. Washington Jr. – all of whom have been key contributors to the Mavs' run to the NBA Finals.

Details of the contract were not released.