Dallas Marathon gives 600 Dallas ISD students new running shoes

Students lined up for what they thought was a routine assembly at H.S. Thompson Elementary School on Friday.

After special appearances by every Dallas sports team mascot, they got even more good news.

"We're giving about 600 kids a pair of shoes here at this DISD school," said Logan Sherman, the chairman of the Dallas Marathon.

"We're really just trying to get the kids fired up and excited for race day," said Jason Schuchard, the president of the Dallas Marathon.

One by one, each student had their feet measured and fitted into a new pair of running shoes to get them marathon-ready.

"Today they got Adidas. We worked with our friends at Fleet Feet to bring in over 600 pairs of Adidas running shoes and Balega socks to get ready for the big race," said Schuchard.

Officials want them to be ready for the kids' race as part of the weekend of marathon activities.

"Six thousand Dallas Independent School District students will participate, and they are a part of the over 30,000 we're expecting for race weekend," said Schuchard.

"They're going to run a one or two-mile course through the streets of downtown Dallas. They run through Main Street, which is where our 5k and 10k will run that morning earlier, and get to experience what it's like to be a part of a big event," said Sherman.

Marathon officials are hoping it helps to build excitement for a marquee Dallas event and help put kids on a path to a healthy life.

"Getting out there in a new pair of shoes and enjoying the streets and you're active lifestyle is a part of what we should be doing in the community and what our mission is, and we're making a real difference," said Sherman.