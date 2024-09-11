Dallas man indicted in New York for sex trafficking, branding Texas teens

NEW YORK – A 29-year-old Dallas man has been indicted in New York for sex trafficking and brutally abusing two teenage girls from Texas. The prosecutor described the abuse as "horrific," noting that the man – Donald Roberson – even had his nickname, "Blue Cheese," tattooed on their faces.

In a news release, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said Roberson treated the teens – ages 17 and 18 – as his personal property by "branding them with his nickname and forcing them into a life of exploitation and violence."

Roberson is accused of forcing the teens to engage in prostitution and giving him the proceeds, Gonzalez said.

"The brutality these victims endured is appalling, and we will work diligently to ensure that he is held accountable for the inhumanity he inflicted," Gonzalez said.

Roberson was indicted on multiple charges, including sex trafficking of a child, promoting prostitution, assault, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal sexual act, sexual misconduct and sexual abuse.

Authorities say Roberson met the 17-year-old on Instagram in Dallas and drove the victims to New York on Aug. 16. Gonzalez said Roberson rented a room at the Hotel Sunborn in East New York and allegedly forced the teens to "walk the track" and engage in prostitution.

On Aug. 20, Roberson took the teens to a parlor and had his nickname tattooed on their faces, Gonzalez said.

"It is alleged that later that day, in McCarren Park, the defendant argued with the 17-year-old victim, punched her in the face, pulled her hair and kicked her in the face, causing her to suffer a seizure," the news release said. "He also allegedly stabbed her with a pair of scissors."

Additionally, on Aug. 22, the victim was "treated for a viral throat infection at Kings County Hospital caused by allegedly being forced to perform sex acts. After leaving the hospital, the defendant allegedly looked for the 18-year-old in East New York, and when he found her, he allegedly choked and punched her until she was crying and unable to breathe."

On Aug. 23, the 17-year-old girl locked herself inside Roberson's vehicle after arguing with him, the district attorney's office said. Roberson is accused of shattering a car window, "raining glass down onto the victim who was left with cuts. He then allegedly took a torch lighter to her leg and burned her," the release said.

Roberson was arrested after one of the victims texted someone in Texas for help, providing his name, along with the address of the hotel and the room number.

After being arraigned on the 17-count indictment, Roberson was ordered to be held without bail. His next court date is Oct. 23, the district attorney's office said.